News

33 prohibition notices were issued to developers

Shania Shayal Prasad
May 1, 2022 1:03 pm
Permanent Secretary for Environment, Joshua Wycliffe.

A total of 33 businesses and developers were issued prohibition notices for non-compliance with the recommendations in the Environmental Impact Assessment report between 2021 and 2022.

This year alone, the Ministry of Environment issued 25 prohibition notices.

Permanent Secretary for Environment Joshua Wycliffe says the increase in business activities post-pandemic is causing businesses to engage in unethical practices.

“And the speed of businesses increase, there is room for people to forget, room for people to just ignore some conditions and just get on with it and do it, and that’s when they get into trouble”

He says they are working closely with the intelligence spot, which is placed around Fiji and other government agencies to keep updated on any unauthorized development or activities happening.

Wycliffe says their teams are well-trained for post-pandemic service and will be on grounds for inspections and other services.

