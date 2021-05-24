33 percent youth are now farming

33 percent of the 83, 000 farmers in the country are those below the age of 35.

Agriculture Minister, Doctor Mahendra Reddy highlighted this speaking to the 2021 graduating class of Tutu Rural Training Centre in Taveuni.

Doctor Reddy says there is a need for more young farmers and this is the opportunity for the graduates to utilize their newly acquired skillsets to effectively contribute to the economy.

He says the government will provide all the technical support to help farmers develop new varieties of crops and new breeds of livestock.

49 young farmers from the three provinces of Cakaudrove, Bua and Macuata graduated from Tutu Rural Training Centre.

Each graduate has a detailed five-year plan to assist in the development of their respective farming ventures.

The Ministry allocated over $600,000 in the 2021-22 budget to the school to organize operational activities as an investment in the sector.