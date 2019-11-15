33 boarding inspections carried out in the West

The Fisheries Ministry in a joint operation with the Fiji Navy carried out 33 boarding inspections in the Western Division.

Director for Fisheries, Mere Lakeba says this was done to eliminate the ongoing threat of over-fishing and constant poaching in our waters.

Lakeba says infringements identified during the operation were mainly on licensing issues and fishing in areas not listed in their respective licenses.

Article continues after advertisement

She warned that it’s important that all fisher folks fishing for the purpose of trade acquire a fishing license and strictly adhere to the conditions of the specific license.

The Director says the operation will continue as they aim to elevate awareness on the sustainable management of species and ecosystems.

The Ministry is also calling on Fishermen to have with them their licenses during fishing expeditions as this is mandatory in case they’re approached by authorized enforcement officers.