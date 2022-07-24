32-year-old reported missing in Navua

[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

A woman has been reported missing at the Navua Police Station.

Police say Jessica Nandani was last seen on Monday at her residence when she had informed her family that she was going to Pacific Harbour.

When her family received a call from her employer that she had not reported in for work the same day, they tried calling her, which proved futile.

Article continues after advertisement

Search efforts to date have returned negative.

Police are urging members of the public to call Crime Stoppers on 919 if they have any information regarding her whereabouts.