32 RFMF personnel bound for Tonga

Thirty-two Republic of the Fiji Military Forces personnel has departed Australia this morning to assist in the rehabilitation efforts in Tonga, following a violent volcanic eruption in Tonga last month.

RFMF Commander, Major-General Ro Jone Kalouniwai says Fiji’s contingent has been divided into two groups, where 32 of the 51 personnel were airlifted on C117 for Tongatapu.

He adds the other 19 personnel will be maintained as the rear party and will depart on HMAS Canberra over the next few days to hand over with the HMAS Adelaide that is currently in Tonga.

The Commander stresses these troops have been deployed into two islands and will execute their duties within their bubbles, while strictly following the COVID-safe procedures.

“Those islands have been evacuated, to my understanding are uninhabited at the moment. They will be following COVID-strict protocols, maintaining those protocols while on the island, assuming that no what will be on the island as all inhabitants moved towards Tongatapu.”

Major-General Kalouniwai says the island itself is a work bubble for the task force as they continue with the rehabilitation on specific islands.

He adds as per initial discussions, the troops are expected to be on the ground for at least two months.

“We have discussed their responsibilities and there is a likely timeframe of one to two months before there is any other discussions or consideration for a rotation that will happen with the troops – either we send new troops from Fiji or they will have a rotational basis with the rear party, consisting of the rotational elements that would sustain the work efforts in Tonga.”

The Commander has also confirmed that the HMAS Adelaide is now safe after a few Australian military personnel were tested positive a few weeks back and have since been cleared.

These troops consist of Engineers, Medics, and other specialists who will conduct rehabilitation and further assessment in Tonga.