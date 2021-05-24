$32 million in unpaid water bills

Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate says the total unpaid water bills as of January 31st this year stands at $32 million.

He highlighted this in Parliament last week adding that the Water Authority of Fiji is facing difficulties in getting people to pay their bills on time.

Usamate says residential customers owe $30.13 million, commercial customers owe $830,000 and institutional organizations owe $390,000.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister clarified that most of the bills were accrued during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic where the Authority gave lee-way for Fijians who couldn’t pay their bill, to arrange for late payment.

The Minister says the Water Authority of Fiji is now addressing this vigorously through social media awareness and reminders are being sent through emails and SMS directly to the account holder.