32 Fijians receive commemorative medals

32 Fijians were today awarded the 50th Anniversary of Independence Commemorative Medal.

This includes the former President and Speaker of Parliament Ratu Epeli Nailatikau, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, former Methodist Church President Rev Dr. Tevita Banivanua and former Prime Minister Mahendra Chaudhary.

President Major General (Retired) Joji Konrote while speaking during the ceremony commended the efforts of these Fijians in helping move Fiji forward in the last 50 years.

Konrote says the effects of COVID-19 should not dampen the spirits of Fijians in celebrating our success.

“This should not dampen our Fijian “Can Do” spirit nor deviate our focus and attention from the fact that within a period of half a century within Independence. Our young and developing nation has evolved into an acceptable level of universal, political and economic maturity that we should all be proud about in today’s unpredictable and uncertain global environment that we live in.”

Other awardees include Sir James Ah Koy, Taufa Vakatale, Bernadette Rounds Ganilau, Dr Eci Nabalarua, Hafizud Dean Khan, Ratu Jo Nacola, former boxer Sakaraia Ve and Major General( Ret’d) Iowane Naivalurua to name a few.

The 32 are the first lot to receive the medal with another ceremony scheduled for tomorrow.