309 fallen soldiers remembered

309 officers of the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces, Police officers and Fijians who died while serving the British Armed Forces were today remembered for their bravery and services.

For 73-year-old Ex-Serviceman Apenisa Tanuku, it’s a special day to honour their efforts and celebrate the lives of his fallen comrades.

“I was recruited in 1976 with the President. This day is always a special day as we remember those that have fallen. I always look forward to this very special day.”

For Former Police Inspector Kitione Kulavere, being the first lot of Police to go for Tour of Duty to Syria was something he will always cherish.

“I was one of the first 50 Police to go for a TOD to Iran in 1991. Looking back to that very day makes me smile for what we have done for the nation.”

Remembrance Day for Seini Naitagotago, is a time to look back on the life of her father who passed away in 2017.

“I am always part of this just to remember my memories of my loving husband who passed away in 2017 so I always support the military ever since I was married to a military personnel.”

Remembrance Day began with dawn service at the Military Cemetery in Suva.