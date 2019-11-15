300,000 invested in park refurbishment

The Labasa Municipal Council lost revenue as the Subrail Park was not being used for the last one and a half years.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says the Park needed upgrades so that sports events and festivals could be hosted there.

“Over the years because Subrail Park was not upgraded there was a loss of revenue for Labasa town council.”

Around $300,000 have been invested to refurbish the Park.

Kumar says the work has begun and shall be completed soon as the Fiji Fact tournament will be hosted at the park.