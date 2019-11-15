30,000 tonnes of sugar exported by FSC

30,000 tonnes of sugar was exported to the United Kingdom and Europe market.

The Fiji Sugar Corporation has reported that this is the first bulk of sugar export for the year.

17,000 tonnes was loaded from Labasa and 13,000 tonnes from the Lautoka bulk terminal.

FSC Chief Executive Graham Clark says four more shipments to the EU/UK are planned for the year totaling around 165,000 tonnes of export.

The Lautoka Mill crushed a total of 28,537 tonnes of cane for the week.

The Rarawai Mill crushed a total of 32,724 tonnes while the Labasa Mill crushed 31,309 tonnes.