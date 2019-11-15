30,000 pig farmers are at risk: Tuivuniwai

30,000 pig farmers are at risk from the African Swine Fever which is now present in Papua New Guinea.

Authorities are being pro-active in protecting families that raise pigs for their livelihood.

PHAMA Plus National Export Market Systems Facilitator, Navitalai Tuivuniwai is urging Fijians to be aware of the Swine Fever and how to minimize transmission.

Tuivuniwai says the probability of a worst-case scenario for the African Swine Fever in Fiji is low at the moment.

“To strengthen animal health capacity in the region and this includes having technical specialists available, awareness-raising and distribution of diagnostic kits to test pig health in the field.”

PHAMA Plus will be working the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji to raise awareness because any incursion of ASF in Fiji would be catastrophic for the pig industry.

ASF is a highly transmittable viral disease that affects domestic and wild pigs however it does not affect humans.