$30,000 grant to support upcycling of timbers

The Ministry of Forestry Open Week at the Nasinu Forestry Training Center.

A $30,000 grant has been allocated for three communities to open a small business of up cycling timber.

Acting Senior Forestry Officer Ropate Divavesi says the grant, which is provided by the Ministry of Forestry, will help the communities purchase machines and enable them to make high-value furniture.

The Ministry of Forestry held an Open Week to connect the cottage industries to potential markets at the Nasinu Forestry Training Center.

“For us to showcase some of the talented outcomes of our cottage industry meaning developing our land owners through capacity building training, and also training through what they will utilize some of the machines and tools that can produce some of the qualities that you can see within this show.”

The event is organized by the Ministry of Forestry to encourage entrepreneurs and cottage industries to market their products and earn income.

It is also an opportunity for these hardworking, self-employed individuals to show the benefits of up cycling timber.

Vugalei mahogany landowners, Marau Ukeleles & TABS Craftwood also showcased their products at the Nasinu today.

The Forestry Ministry says the week-long event has been a success.