3000 Australian visas for the Pacific

Australia’s new government is developing a Pacific engagement visa that will see 3000 Pacific Islanders become permanent residents of Australia each year.

Foreign Minister, Penny Wong says proposals have been made for longer visas where seasonal workers will be able to bring their families while working in Australia.

This visa will be granted for four years.

“We will allow workers to bring their families and we will create the Pacific engagement visa to provide a pathway to permanent residency for 3,000 members of our Pacific family per year.”

Wong says the newly elected Australian government has also pledged over $800,000m to help Pacific Island countries recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will offer quality climate resilient infrastructure and we will increase Australia’s overseas development assistance to the Pacific by $AUSD525 million over the next four years as we work with you in the recovery from the pandemic.”

Wong’s short visit comes just less than a week before the Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, is expected to visit Fiji.

Wong flew into the country yesterday and will be leaving for Australia this afternoon.