300% tax deductions scheme on offer

A 300% tax deduction will be afforded to employers for wages and salaries paid to employees in self-quarantine with approval of the Ministry of Health.
For those not compensated, the government will provide $100 in relief.
The same level of tax deduction will be available for any donations made to the government’s COVID-19 Donor Fund – a Trust for any Coronavirus related assistance from medical supplies to economic relief.
