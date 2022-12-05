300 Fijians to have clean drinking water

Around 300 Fijians living in the villages of Malomalo and Naidiri in Sigatoka, Nadroga now have access to clean drinking water following the successful completion of a metered scheme water supply project by the Water Authority.

Infrastructure Minister Jone Usamate says the project saw the construction of a new 90,000-litre Reservoir which enabled the extension of metered water service coverage to supply water to pockets of unserved areas within the existing Sigatoka reticulation system including the two villages, covering 60 households among the farming communities.

Usamate says this was part of the Government’s commitment to ensure that every Fijian has access to safe and clean drinking water.

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

He says in the past, these villages resorted to boreholes as their source of water.



Over $730,000 has been invested in the project and will ensure continued water supply.



Usamate says the right to clean drinking water is enshrined under Section 36 of the Fijian Constitution and the project is a demonstration of realizing this.

Usamate adds that water is crucial to the achievement of Fiji’s commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals as it plays an important role in the development of the nation and its infrastructure.