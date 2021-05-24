300 Fijians to be repayed $2.2Million

Over 300 Fijians who paid deposits to the People’s Community Network for a flat at Lagilagi Housing will be refunded.

PCN took $2.2 Million from Jittu Estate members to give flats on rent, but this never happened.

The government has allocated $2.27m in the revised budget to accommodate the refund.

Article continues after advertisement

Ministry of Housing is working with the Solicitor General’s Office and Ministry of Lands to transfer the lease from PCN back to the Director Lands.

Line Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says they are aware that there are ineligible tenants occupying lots at the Lagilagi Housing.

“PCN kept the deposits of eligible people and then sold units to people who are not eligible some who are in fact wealthy businessmen.”

Sayed-Khaiyum reassures that it will take immediate action when and where required.

“The whole thing reeked of corruption and fraud and the matter will now be referred to relevant authorities for further investigation and legal action.”

Timoci Koroi has been residing at Jittu Estate for more than 40 years and says he is happy with the government’s approach.

“I’ll be really grateful if the government truly decides to pay us back the money that we’ve lost to PCN.”

Another resident 67–year-old Ulamila Liku says they first welcomed the development with the understanding that they were going to benefit from it.

“We were happy when the housing project initially started – but we never thought that they will rob us. We host meetings together, they spoke to us nicely and we were honest with our payments – it’s sad that this has happened.”

A PCN employee has already been produced in court in relation to fraud and corruption allegations linked to the Lagilagi Housing project. The Minister for Housing confirms that they will continue their own investigations