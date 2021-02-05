300 Dengue Fever cases after Tropical Cyclones

Around 300 hundred cases of Dengue Fever have been recorded following the two recent tropical cyclones.

The Ministry of Health is expected to release the figures this Friday as the hospital and the public health labs are still testing samples from the divisions.

Health Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete, confirms while there have been three deaths due to leptospirosis, there have been some more cases of the bacterial disease.

Dr Waqainabete says the GeneXpert testing kits have been of great assistance and they are able to test these diseases accurately and efficiently.

“We have the ability to test those that may have the symptoms that are actually been tested so we are actually able to pick more.”

Dr Waqainabete adds they have a team accompanying the Fiji Emergency Medical Assistance Team on the ground post-TC Yasa and TC Ana attending to the health needs of the Fijians and raising awareness on leptospirosis, dengue and typhoid.