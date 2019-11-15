30-year-old latest road fatality

A 30-year-old man from Kanakana Village, Savusavu died in a road accident yesterday.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro says the victim was walking home after a night out with a relative and was run over by a vehicle when they parted ways.

The vehicle was being driven by a man in his 30’s who is currently being questioned at the Savusavu Police Station.

It is believed the deceased was lying on the road when he was run over.

The road death toll currently stands at 5 compared to 15 for the same period last year.