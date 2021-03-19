30 Fijians employed in local movie production

A local movie production that was launched yesterday evening created employment for over 30 Fijians.

Acting Attorney-General and Minister for Trade and Tourism Faiyaz Koya highlighted this during the launch of the local movie ‘Him – The Angry One’ at Life Cinemas in Nakasi.

He says the audio-visual industry is increasingly becoming a critical industry, especially in economic recovery post-COVID.

The Minister says he looks forward to more local movie production in the future.

“And we all know how important it is to secure employment. I’m also glad to learn the production took place in the vicinities like Suva City, Vatuwaqa and Lami. This has opened up opportunities for more shootings to be held in these locations.”

The Minister also acknowledged the financial support of $35,000 by Matrix Fiji, AP Legal, Life Cinema, and Damodar Cinemas which made the production of the movie possible.

Director, POSE Production PTE Limited, Rasika Reshma tried to capture the struggle of a deportee and victim of substance abuse in the local production.

Meanwhile, the Trade and Tourism Minister says Fiji’s COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Taskforce has been working with relevant agencies such as Film Fiji to set safety protocols.

He says this has allowed the US Survivor Series to start shooting Seasons 41 and 42.

Koya says the US Survivor has a budget of over $91 million, and a spend in Fiji of approximately $30 million.

They will employ 400 Fijian during the production.