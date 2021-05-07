30-day extension to pay water bills

The Water Authority of Fiji has offered a 30-day extension for those customers unable to pay their current bill.

WAF Chief Executive, Barry Omundson, says they understand it’s a challenging time for many Fijians.

Omundson says the extension period is meant to help those who are currently unable to attend work – having been restricted to certain containment zones and may be having financial difficulties as well.

Article continues after advertisement

The 30 extra days, the time frame for which extends from the current water bill due date, should allow affected customers sufficient time to clear all their dues.

Customers looking to take advantage of the extension will need to contact WAF.