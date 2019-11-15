Three to appear in court over alleged beating

Three former students of a Tailevu based school are due to appear in court soon for allegedly beating a fellow pupil.

Police confirm the juveniles have been charged in relation to the alleged assault that surfaced via a video posted on social media.

Two of the accused are former students of the school and are both 17-years-old while the third accused also a former student is 15-years-old.

The three have been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm and will be produced in the Sigatoka Magistrates Court today as there are no court sittings in Nausori and Suva.

Investigations continue as there is a fourth suspect who is yet to be questioned.