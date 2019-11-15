$3 million funding to rehabilitate Kadavu schools

More than six hundred students affected by Tropical Cyclone Harold in Kadavu will have better learning space in the next six months following a grant signing today.

The Japanese Government is providing approximately three-million dollars funding to rehabilitate three secondary schools which were damaged earlier this year.

The three schools are Vunisea Secondary School, Richmond Methodist School and Kadavu Provincial Secondary School

Japanese Ambassador to Fiji Masahiro Omura says these projects stand to revitalize secondary school education in Kadavu.

“This is crucial development not only for the three schools or for secondary school education but it is also significant for greater Kadavu as there is high possibility that many primary schools students on the island will attend on of these secondary schools. “

The project will include the reconstruction of classroom blocks, dormitory and ablution blocks.

The students will also receive desks, chairs and double bunk beds.