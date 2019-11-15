Three hospitalised after Bua accident

A truck driver and two bus passengers are admitted at the Nabouwalu Hospital following an accident at Dama in Bua yesterday afternoon.

FBC News understands the bus was parked by the roadside at the Dama Road junction when it was hit by the pine logging truck heading towards Wairiki.

This caused the bus to veer off the road and into the nearby bushes while the truck landed on its side in a ditch.

Article continues after advertisement

The truck driver was rushed to the hospital.



[Source: Supplied]

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirms, there were 16 passengers in the bus.



[Source: Supplied]

An investigation is now underway.