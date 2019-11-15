2DayFM Christmas Jam to light up Nadi

As a way of giving back to the community, the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation is hosting the 2DayFM Christmas jam in Nadi tomorrow.

In partnership with the United Nations 75th celebrations at Prince Charles Park, the concert will feature live entertainment, local artists, food stalls and activities for those living in the Nadi area.

2DayFM Program Director Mario Fasala says this is an opportunity for the company to give back to families in Nadi who have been heavily affected by the pandemic.

“It’s a safe environment for family members and most of the kids we’ve got rides for the kids as well there and not only that we also have it on PPV as mentioned earlier via the Walesi app, details and all that you can check out our Facebook pages form all our 6 radio stations as well.”

Fasala says the concert is also an opportunity to inject some much needed economic activity into Nadi.

“The celebrations are with the UN 75th celebrations as well and it’s a perfect time for family members to come on out and check out the great cuisine that the guys from UN have teamed up with, the hoteliers will be there the guys from VOTCity will be there.”

The concert begins at 2pm and is available on pay-per-view on FBC Pop via the Walesi App for only three dollars.