News

$2B direct climate funding from Australia

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
November 3, 2021 4:25 pm
Prime Minister Scott Morrison. [Source: ABC]

The Australian government will not be channeling climate funding through multilateral agencies to ensure that funds go where they are needed most.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced that it is doubling funding to $2B with $200M for resilience and mitigation projects to help Pacific Islands deal with the consequences of climate change.

Morrison confirmed the additional funding at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the funding will not be channelled through other worldwide institutions because they want to make sure the money is invested in the Pacific Islands.

Morrison adds that Australia wants to cut out all the red tape and bureaucracy so that funding is going to work directly within the region.

High Commissioner to Fiji John Feakes says they recognize difficulties in accessing financing through international agencies.

“One of the reasons we don’t funnel our money through – for instance – the Green Climate Fund, is because the processes around accessing money from those multilateral institutions is very complicated. So we look to disburse the money bilaterally and make it as simple and as straightforward as possible.”

Climate financing is a key outcome that Fiji is pursuing at COP26.

