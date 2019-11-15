295 lives saved at sea by the Fiji Navy in 2019

295 lives have been saved at sea by the Republic of Fiji Navy this year.

Commander Captain Humphrey Tawake says these lives were saved from the 89 search and rescue operations carried out his officers.

Captain Tawake says they will continue to provide surveillance and carry out rescue missions when the need arises.

“That is a significant number, I think the awareness is working and again as you are aware we have signed an MOU with MSAF that is an area we are building as well and working together as a consolidated agency and at the same time try to tackle maritime safety.”

He believes there is still room for improvement as 2020 will be very challenging.

FRCS Chief Executive Visvanath Dass says with Fiji being the hub of the Pacific, the work of the Fiji Navy is vital.