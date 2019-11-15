Home

Naduri accident claims life

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
October 7, 2020 8:00 am

A woman who was one of the 31 passengers traveling on a bus that was involved in an accident in Naduri yesterday afternoon passed away at the Labasa Hospital last night.

The victim who is in her 40s from Naividamu, Seaqaqa had sustained serious injuries and was admitted at the Labasa Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit where she passed away.

Another woman in her 70s remains admitted and is under observation.

Article continues after advertisement

The 40-year-old bus driver was treated with the remaining passengers sent home.

Investigation continues.

