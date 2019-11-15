Home

29-year-old drowns during camping trip

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
September 21, 2020 7:45 am

A man in his late 20s is believed to be the country’s latest drowning victim.

The victim who lived in Tamavua in Suva, had been attending a camp at Waiyala, Keiyasi in Navosa.

The 29-year-old had gone swimming yesterday morning and moments later was found floating in the nearby river.

Several attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

The drowning toll currently stands at 31 compared to 25 for the same period last year.

A police investigation is underway.

