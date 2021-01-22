29-year-old Ba woman reported missing

A 29-year-old woman of Nacaci, Ba has been reported missing at the Ba Police Station.

Amrita Lata was last seen at the Ba bus stand last Monday.

The missing person’s report was lodged by her husband went she failed to return home on the said date.

Article continues after advertisement

She is 5 feet tall, of brown complexion, and has straight black hair.

Ba Police are seeking assistance from members of the public on the whereabouts of Lata.

Checks were conducted at likely places before she was reported missing.