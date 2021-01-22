Home

29-year-old Ba woman reported missing

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
January 24, 2021 4:35 pm
Amrita Lata was last seen at the Ba bus stand last Monday. [Source: Fiji Police]

A 29-year-old woman of Nacaci, Ba has been reported missing at the Ba Police Station.

Amrita Lata was last seen at the Ba bus stand last Monday.

The missing person’s report was lodged by her husband went she failed to return home on the said date.

She is 5 feet tall, of brown complexion, and has straight black hair.

Ba Police are seeking assistance from members of the public on the whereabouts of Lata.

Checks were conducted at likely places before she was reported missing.

