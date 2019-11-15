Home

29 CCTV cameras installed in Raiwai estate: PRB

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
July 23, 2020 11:35 am
The Public Rental Board has completed the installation of CCTV cameras in its Raiwai estate.

Acting General Manager Patrick Veu says they have placed 29 cameras in Raiwai and recently signed contracts for the Nadera and Mead Road flats.

As contractors install cameras in other PRB property, Veu says they have met police to offer live feed to the station.

He adds the Housing Minister had earlier highlighted that some flats have been used for illegal activities such as drug dealings.

“Our development people and contractors have looked at all areas in positioning the cameras so we have a close view of all the estate. So it is placed in such a way that we get a good view of all the boundaries. We have discussed with the Police Commissioner and also with his team just last week and they are working with our IT people so that the feed can be transmitted to the police.”

The Acting GM is urging all PRB tenants to adhere to their agreement and avoid any unnecessary breaches.

