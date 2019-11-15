$28m worth of MSME concessional loans approved

The Government along with relevant stakeholders has approved about $28m worth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise concessional loans.

Minister for Trade Faiyaz Koya says over 90 percent of the application have been processed so far.

While touring Labasa, Koya says the MSME loan has allowed many small businesses to survive through the pandemic with the hope that things will normalize soon.

“This is actually a continual liaison with the government and the Fiji Chamber of Commerce has continued to create links with international counterparts.”

Koya adds about Five million worth of loans was approved for the Northern Division yesterday and they will be visiting recipients today.

The Minister continues his tour of Labasa alongside Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.