$28m paid out in compensation by ACCF

The number of applications for employment-related accidents have surpassed the number of motor vehicle accident applications.

Accident Compensation Commission Chief Executive, Parvez Akbar says they have paid close to seven million dollars in employment compensation.

He adds ACCF has paid out close to $28 million in compensation of which one million dollars has been paid for accident-related to rental cars.

“The highest amount of compensation we have paid for injury so far still remains of a lady who was seriously injured in a rental car accident and is bedridden.”

Akbar says the lack of relevant and proper documentation while assessing applications remains a challenge.

He adds there is a waiting period before an assessment is done and compensation is paid out.