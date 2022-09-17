286 Fijians to depart under PALM scheme

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

A record 286 Fijians who will be leaving for Australia under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility Scheme have been reminded not to take the law into their own hands.

The 286 Fijians attended a pre-departure briefing following which they were farewelled by Employment Minister Parveen Kumar yesterday.

Kumar says the selected Fijians will be employed in the Meat Industry, Horticulture or Caregiving.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar urged these Fijians to become good ambassadors under the PALM scheme.

“Don’t take law into your own hands. There may be some challenges, and there will be some grievances but there is a way out. You will have your group leaders, you will be given the contact of our office here in Suva and also our embassy based in Australia, so please if you have any issues make sure to contact these people.”

Kumar adds that Fiji will be one of the eight nations to pilot the inclusion of person with disabilities in to the scheme.