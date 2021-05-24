Home

285 building permits issued in September 2021

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
January 13, 2022 12:32 pm

A total of 285 building permits for construction work valued at $56.3 million were issued in the September quarter of 2021.

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics says the information is compiled using data supplied by the City and Town Councils and rural local authorities.

According to FBOS Acting Chief Executive Maria Musudroka, the number of building permits issued and the corresponding value of works increased by 35.1 and 82.9 percent, respectively, when compared to the June quarter of 2021.

The Central and Eastern Divisions accounted for 82.2 percent of the $56.3 million value associated with building permits issued, the Western Division accounted for 14.2 percent, and the Northern Division accounted for 3.6 percent.

Musudroka also says a total of 141 completion certificates with a value of $14.2 million were issued in the September quarter of 2021.

The number of completion certificates issued and the value of construction works associated with the completion certificates increased by 18.5 and 27.5 percent, respectively, when compared to the June quarter of 2021.

