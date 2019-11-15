28,000 farmers participate in agriculture shows

A total of 28, 000 farmers have participated in the exhibitions at the three Agriculture Shows this year.

Trade and Commerce Minister Faiyaz Koya says the Show is a great platform to encourage collaboration and engagement in the public-private sector.

He says it also gives an opportunity to discuss at length how best to grow and move the agriculture sector forward together.

Speaking at the Western Agriculture Show in Nadi, Koya highlighted that food security is critical for a healthy and productive nation.

He encouraged farmers to plant and supply more Fijian grown food to local and international markets.