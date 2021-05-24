News
28-year-old Tubailagi missing since Friday
January 12, 2022 12:33 pm
Ratu Epi Tubailagi [Source: Fiji Police]
Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Ratu Epi Tubailagi of Namara Settlement, Khalsa Road, Nasinu.
Police say the 28-year-old left his home last Friday afternoon (07/01/22) without informing anyone.
Ratu Epi was last seen wearing a yellow round neck t-shirt, blue pants and flip flops.
Anyone seen or has any information regarding the whereabouts of Ratu Epi is requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919.
