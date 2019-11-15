28-year-old arrested for alleged theft

A 28-year-old man was arrested in Raiwaqa, Suva for breaching curfew and is also being investigated for an alleged case of theft.

He was among the six individuals arrested for breach of curfew restrictions over the past few days.

On Monday and Tuesday, two cases were recorded in the West and Southern Division.

From 11 last night to four this morning four people were arrested.

The Southern Division recorded two cases while the Eastern Division recorded two cases.

Two men were arrested in Nausori for breaching curfew as they were found walking around in public.