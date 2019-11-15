28 structural fires from January to March

The National Fire Authority has recorded 28 structural fires between January and March this year.

Acting Chief Executive Officer, Mileta Seniqora says 27 of these were residential fires.

While marking International Firefighters Day, Seniqora says it’s crucial to practice fire safety at all times to help men and women who dedicate their lives to protect others.

In 2019, NFA recorded 140 fires, compared to 158 in 2018.

Seniqora says the highest causes of property fires were electrical issues and this has been a growing concern.

She adds they are working with relevant agencies to help address the issue.

The National Fire Authority has 624 personnel serving in 19 Fire Stations around Fiji.
























