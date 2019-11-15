Home

COVID-19

28 Police officers currently in self-isolation

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
April 7, 2020 5:20 am

Twenty-eight police officers are currently in self-isolation in Vanua Levu.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho has confirmed the officers boarded the same vessel that carried the 54-year-old Labasa man who was confirmed to be COVID-19 positive on Saturday.

Brigadier General Qiliho says the 28 officers are under constant monitoring in case they develop any COVID-19 symptoms.

Article continues after advertisement

“Again, any of our officers who have been exposed to a threat that they see fit to test, they have been tested”.

 Contact tracing teams had to track down 130 people who were on the same vessel and may have come into close contact with patient nine.

