28 days self-quarantine crucial to contain spread of COVID-19

Fiji currently has 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The Government remains on the highest alert level and will advise the public as soon as possible if more cases are found.

The Health Ministry is advising those who are currently in self-quarantine and those who have arrived from abroad to strictly adhere to 28 days of self-quarantine.

The 28-day self-quarantine measure was announced by the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama after Fiji recorded its 17th confirmed case, a 21-year-old man from Labasa.

The 21-year-old was asymptomatic, meaning he did not present any symptoms of COVID-19 even after he completed his 14-day self-quarantine.

Given the features of this new case, the Ministry of Health has had to re-strategize its approach towards containing the spread of the disease.

The 28 days of quarantine will allow medical officers to continue monitoring the individuals for longer period of time and ensure no one is unknowingly spreading the virus to other people.

Individuals who have already completed their 14-day quarantine prior to the announcement by the Prime Minister will not need to go in further quarantine. However medical officials will continue conducting their regular checkups with these individuals.

The Health Ministry is also urging the public to maintain a safe distance between themselves and others while out and about and only travel when necessary.

Fijians must remain on guard against the virus and are advised to call toll free number 158 for any COVID-19 related information.