28 arrests made in the last 24 hours

Police made 28 arrests for COVID-19 breaches in the last 24 hours.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says 22 of the arrests were due to breaches of curfew.

The Western Division recorded ten cases of breach of curfew.

The Southern Division had six breaches of curfew and six people who were playing sports.

Four students aged between 11 and 16 years were found playing touch rugby with two adults aged 19 and 21 years in Vesida.

Qiliho says it is never easy to see young children taken into custody, however to avoid these situations, parents and guardians need to be fully alert and know the whereabouts of their children at all times.

The Northern Division recorded five cases, all for breaches of curfew while the East recorded one arrest.

No cases were recorded in the Central Division.

Special court sittings will be called in Sigatoka, Nadi, Lautoka, Nasinu and

Suva today.