28 arrests made for COVID-19 breaches

Twenty-eight arrests were made over the last 24 hours for breach of COVID-19 restrictions with sporting restrictions arrests creeping in once again.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says seven people were arrested for breach of sporting activities while the remaining twenty-one were arrested between 10pm last night to 5am this morning for breach of curfew.

Qiliho adds that the Southern Division recorded fourteen cases, seven for breach of curfew and seven for breach of sporting activities.

He says that the seven arrests for sporting breach was made along Grantham Road whereby a group of men were found playing soccer.

The Western Division recorded two reports of breach of curfew, Eastern Division three cases while the Northern Division recorded nine cases in total.

The 9 arrests in the Northern Division were all made in Naodamu, Labasa.