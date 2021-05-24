Home

$27m paid out in compensation

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
February 28, 2022 2:40 pm
[File Photo]

The Accident Compensation Commission has paid out more than $27 million in compensation.

This money has been paid to victims and families of motor vehicle, employment, and school accidents since 2018.

The Commission processed 760 applications for motor vehicle accidents, 452 for employment, and 61 applications for school accidents.

ACCF continues to create awareness of its scheme.

