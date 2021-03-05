$278,000 paid out for employment accidents

Over $270,000 has been paid in compensation for employment accidents by the Accident Compensation Commission.

Chief Executive, Parvez Akbar, held an awareness session with the Fiji Trades Union Congress where it was highlighted that ACCF has paid out $278,000 for employment accidents since 2018.

The session covered the rights, entitlements, and obligations under the Accident Compensation Act 2017.

Article continues after advertisement

Akbar highlighted the benefits of the Accident Compensation Scheme for workers given the challenges that existed before the introduction of the Scheme.

Akbar says the majority of applicants for compensation for injuries arising from motor vehicle and employment accidents would not have received compensation under the previous legal framework since it was fault-based compared to the ACCF no-fault scheme.

ACCF has paid over $17 million in compensation since 2018.