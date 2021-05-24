272,354 Fijians receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The Ministry of Health is collecting data in terms of side effects being felt by individuals after getting the AstraZeneca Vaccine.

Vaccination Taskforce Head Doctor Rachel Devi says they record any adverse events and respond to them accordingly, however, the Ministry has not seen or received reports of any severe events.

Doctor Devi has reiterated that the vaccine is safe and protects against the Delta variant which is currently spreading in Viti Levu.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds so far 272,354 individuals have been inoculated with the first dose of the vaccine and 38,031 have received their second dose.

“Real to us in Fiji is the Delta variant and we have seen results that the Astra Zeneca vaccine does well against the delta variant. We are fighting the delta variant so even more the reason why Fijians need to take the vaccine. We are challenged with the delta variant and we have seen how contagious and deadly it can be.”

Doctor Devi says the vaccination target for Fiji is 586,615 eligible Fijians.

She adds when credible data on safety is available then the Ministry might explore the option of vaccinating children below the age of 18 years.

Fijians are again being urged to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones.