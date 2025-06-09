$27 million boost for climate and ecosystem plan

File Photo

The government has secured $27 million from the Climate Investment Funds for its nature, people and climate investment plan.

The plan focuses on a mountain-to-ocean approach. It aims to boost climate resilience and restore ecosystems across watersheds, coasts and marine areas.

More than 80,000 Fijians are expected to benefit.

CIF CEO Tariye Gbadegesin said investing in nature was investing in a secure and prosperous future.

He notes Fiji’s natural environment supports its economy and communities.

CIF will help vulnerable groups manage and protect these ecosystems.

Finance for Finance and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad states Fiji aims to reach high-income status by 2050 and eliminate poverty.

He adds climate resilience is key to achieving these goals. The CIF partnership will help protect assets and support sustainable growth.

Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change Sivendra Michael said the funding would strengthen existing policies and plans.

The project will protect livelihoods, the economy, and Fiji’s natural and cultural heritage.

He encourages other donors to join the initiative.

Fiji faces climate threats such as rising sea levels, extreme weather, soil erosion, and marine degradation.

The plan will conserve 30 per cent of land and marine areas. It also includes $4 million in grants for Indigenous Peoples and local communities to lead climate solutions using traditional knowledge.

The investment is part of CIF’s $400 million global NPC program.

This program helps low- and middle-income countries scale nature-based solutions to support climate resilience, biodiversity and sustainable livelihoods.

