News

27 Fijians leave for Australia under PLS

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 29, 2022 12:25 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

New Australian labor-hire employer, Seeka in Victoria will be receiving a total of twenty–seven Fijian workers under the Pacific Labour Scheme.

Of the 27 Fijians, 14 left our shores yesterday for employment opportunities for the duration of nine months in the Agriculture industry.

The remaining group will be departing later to join Seeka for the first time.

The group will be engaged in fruit picking, pruning, packing, planting and general labour on Kiwi fruit farms and Pear Orchards.

Minister for Employment, Parveen Kumar highlighted that these workers were reminded of the expectations of the employer, both the Fijian and Australian Governments, especially the expectation of their families.

Kumar says that Fijians are fortunate to receive this opportunity to assist in their families’ livelihoods as well as improve living standards.

Three Fijian Aged-Care workers for Bolton Clark also departed yesterday as they could not travel earlier due to the pandemic.

The Minister re-emphasized that the Ministry through the National Employment Centre is the only authorized recruitment agency to send Fijian workers for overseas employment opportunities under the Australia Pacific Labour Scheme and New Zealand Recognized Seasonal Employer Work Scheme.

