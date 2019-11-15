27 Fijians in Levuka receive commemorative medal

27 Fijians from Levuka were bestowed with the 50th Anniversary of Independence Commemorative Medals.

This was done at a Special Investiture ceremony at the Lomaiviti Provincial Council office.

The special investiture ceremony was attended by the Commander of the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces Rear-Admiral Viliame Naupoto, Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu and Commissioner Eastern Vitale Varo.

President Jioji Konrote congratulated the awardees and thanked them for their contribution towards nation-building and for their foresight in developing the old capital.

Concluding his one-day tour, President Konrote also presented commemorative Fiji50 50 cent coins to principals and headteachers in schools in Levuka.