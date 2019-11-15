27 arrested for curfew breach

Twenty Seven cases of curfew breach were recorded over the last 48-hours.

Eights cases were recorded including five in the Northern Division from 11pm Wednesday to 4am yesterday.

Two were also recorded in the Western Division and there was a lone case in the Central Division.

Four men were arrested in the North as they were found loitering along Madhavan Street in Labasa while a 45-year old man was found drunk and loitering in the Nasekula area.

The Western Division recorded two cases whereby a 23-year-old man was found loitering along the bus stand area while a 32-year-old man was arrested when he was on his way to buy alcohol.

The lone case in the Central Division involves a 44-year-old man who was found drunk and walking along Ratu Sukuna Road in Suva.

A total of 19 arrests were made from 11pm last night till 4 this morning.

Six people arrested in the Western Division, six in the Southern Division, five in the Central Division and two in the Northern Division.

Four people in the Southern Division were arrested including a 27-year old woman who was found traveling in a vehicle without a valid reason along the Raiwai area while a woman in her 20’s was also arrested for a similar case.

A 27-year-old man was also arrested in Raiwai for loitering.

The Western Division recorded six cases whereby five men were found intoxicated and loitering along the Viseisei area while a 34-year-old fisherman was found walking along Drama Avenue.

The five cases recorded in the Central Division involves five men who all were returning from a night club, found drunk and looking for transport.

In the Northern Division, a 45-year-old farmer was found walking along Nadawa Street in Labasa after a drinking session while a 35-year-old woman was also found drunk.