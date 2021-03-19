266 beggars profiled

The Ministry of Poverty Alleviation has profiled 266 beggars on the streets of our towns and cities.

Assistant Minister for Women Veena Bhatnagar says not all are permanent beggars as some are mobile and move from one town to another.

She adds some beg during the day and returns home in the evening, while others who have homes and family, prefer to live on the streets.

“Working with such an individual is very challenge and the success rate is low. However, there have been some success stories where individuals have been given bean carts and are still selling while others have been issued with hawkers license and some have been assisted in finding work”.

Bhatnagar says the ministry has established a unit within the department of social welfare to look at challenges faced by beggars.

The ministry also works with faith-based organizations to facilitate accommodation for individuals.