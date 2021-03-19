Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

266 beggars profiled

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
March 22, 2021 4:04 pm
Veena Bhatnagar

The Ministry of Poverty Alleviation has profiled 266 beggars on the streets of our towns and cities.

Assistant Minister for Women Veena Bhatnagar says not all are permanent beggars as some are mobile and move from one town to another.

She adds some beg during the day and returns home in the evening, while others who have homes and family, prefer to live on the streets.

Article continues after advertisement

“Working with such an individual is very challenge and the success rate is low. However, there have been some success stories where individuals have been given bean carts and are still selling while others have been issued with hawkers license and some have been assisted in finding work”.

Bhatnagar says the ministry has established a unit within the department of social welfare to look at challenges faced by beggars.

The ministry also works with faith-based organizations to facilitate accommodation for individuals.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.